Other November 14, 2012

Aftermath of Hurricane Sandy In Harlem

Car crushed by a fallen tree on St. Nicholas Terr. and w130th street Car crushed by a fallen tree on St. Nicholas Terr. and w130th street
One of the many serveying th damage One of the many serveying th damage
Tree fallen in St. Nicholas Park Tree fallen in St. Nicholas Park
Damaged roof being repaired on St Nicholas Ave Damaged roof being repaired on St Nicholas Ave

A view from the street. Text and photos by Eitan Negri

Harlem escaped much of the worst havoc Sandy wreaked. But not all of it. Trees fell, windows blew out and streets flooded. Here’s a look at how Harlem fared.

Hurricane Sandy was the largest Atlantic Hurricane to date, and we all witnessed the damage from the storm first hand at home, at school and around the city. Of all the neighborhoods that got hit by Sandy, Harlem got off fairly easy, but that doesn’t mean the storm didn’t leave a mark here.

 

145th street desolate

One of the many surveying the damage

 

Tree fallen in St. Nicholas Park

 

Damaged roof being repaired on St Nicholas Ave

