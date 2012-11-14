Aftermath of Hurricane Sandy In Harlem

A view from the street. Text and photos by Eitan Negri

Harlem escaped much of the worst havoc Sandy wreaked. But not all of it. Trees fell, windows blew out and streets flooded. Here’s a look at how Harlem fared.

Hurricane Sandy was the largest Atlantic Hurricane to date, and we all witnessed the damage from the storm first hand at home, at school and around the city. Of all the neighborhoods that got hit by Sandy, Harlem got off fairly easy, but that doesn’t mean the storm didn’t leave a mark here.