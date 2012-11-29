College Display Of Obama-Jesus Painting Stirs Backlash And More

City Never Sleeps By Joyce Li

Controversial College Painting: A painting of Obama depicted as Jesus was recently removed from a New York City art gallery and is now displayed at Bunker Hill Community College. The painting has sparked public outrage and even support for the artist. According to Karen Norton, a spokeswoman from Bunker Hill, the shows are meant to be provoking. “The exhibit was intended to coincide with the presidential election, and it represents different points of view pertaining to politics and our political leaders,” says Norton. However, the artist, D’Antuono has not received all positive feedback from his work. “I was threatened for eternal damnation. One lady said, I hope you get arthritis in both your hands and can never paint again,” says D’Antuono. To read more on this story, click here.

College Students Struggle With Simple Math: According to new research, college students are lacking certain basic mathematical skills. Are you one of those students? Find out here on what type of math questions, students were unable to answer.

CCNY Basketball Is Here!: The CCNY Women’s Basketball Team will have their first home opener tomorrow against Medgar Evers College at 5 pm in the Nat Holman Gymnasium. The first 50 fans will receive a free ‘Beaver Nation’ wristband. Stick around for the double-header, as the men’s basketball team will also face Medgar Evers at 7pm.