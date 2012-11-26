Shopping Tips, Campus Events + More

City Never Sleeps by Emily Goldblum

Let Your Fingers Do the Shopping!

Did you miss Black Friday because you had to work or didn’t want to deal with stampedes and crazy New Yorkers on long lines? It’s not too late to find deals–it’s Cyber Monday! Price reductions extend beyond just retail, and you can get more than that new Samsung Galaxy for half-price. Smart shoppers can also find travel deals and compare prices with other sites and their products.

According to this NY Daily News article, Norwegian Cruise Line are launching bargains on trips that include Bahamas and Florida. Don’t forget about hotels and other vacation spots. You’re welcome.

Events On Campus

Check out these two events today!

From 12 – 4 p.m. The Speak Out Open Mic Event in the NAC Hoffman Atrium is the kick off in the 16 days of activism against gender violence against women.

From 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.in NAC 6/141 there is the Undecided Majors: Exploring Careers Options event. Ok, so they’re two completely different events but maybe spare an hour at the first and make it to the second? Or vice versa. Here’s more info on the two.

De-Stress: Save the Date: December 6th

Stress Relief Workshop: It’s that time of year again, where there is never enough time to finish writing that paper. On December 6 at the Hoffman Student Lounge from 12 – 2 p.m., you could be getting a free massage and hot chocolate, or taking advantage of free yoga. Not appealing enough? There’s even a stress ball workshop. If that doesn’t make you want to come, maybe free prizes will?

Click here for more info.