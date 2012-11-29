Is Your Bike Safe on Campus?

Earlier this semester, students reported two bicycles missing from campus grounds though both were secured by locks. Each of the incidents involved bikes attached by cable locks only. The CCNY Department of Public Safety: Crime Prevention Unit has been working together with the NYPD to investigate the thefts.

Some student cyclists have been discouraged from bringing their bikes on campus since the incidents. “How can someone even pull off stealing a bike that is locked up?” wonders Alexandra Soriano, a lower junior. “I don’t feel comfortable bringing my bike to campus.”

Other students feel less concerned about the incidents. “Nothing’s happened so far,” says Etan Pearl, a freshman, holding his bike and cable lock in his hands. “ I never really thought about it before.”

To keep your bike safe, Public Safety offers these basic tips:



Always lock your bike, even if you’re just leaving it for a moment.

Buy a high quality U-lock that is warranted by the manufacturer against theft.

Always lock your bike’s frame and wheels with a high-quality lock and chain or U-lock (with a high security barrel or flat key).

Remove all detachable items like lights, bags and quick release parts and take them with you.

Lock to a bike rack, or off campus to firmly affixed (bolts covered in concrete) parking meters or light poles– these are the most secure places. NYC law prohibits securing bikes to trees or NYC subway stairs.

Record your bike’s serial number and keep the receipt of purchase on file.

Other tips and resources: