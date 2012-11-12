LinkedIn Connects & Must-Attend Events

City Never Sleeps by Emily Goldblum

Link on LinkedIn

Sometimes students are overwhelmed by social media without even realizing it. Not only is it important to stay on top of all the new social media platforms that are coming out but its important to constantly update the ones you already have. If you don’t have a LinkedIn, you’re only hurting yourself. With over 100 million professionals and countless headhunters connecting with other professionals, don’t ever doubt that they might message you. There are hundreds of stories out there regarding LinkedIn. Some people weren’t even actively job searching yet they’ve been contacted for interviews that benefit them greatly. Just think of this as an online resume for all to see. It’s worth the extra app in your phone.

Don’t believe it? Click here for this blog post by Jobfully.

Today:

Registration is today! Go to CUNY Portal and make sure you know when you’re registering. Its best to figure out your schedule beforehand, so you don’t fall behind on credits.

BFA Recital

At 12:30 today in Shepard Hall 95 Omar Haddad on guitar & vocals, Mike Webster a tenor who also plays the sax and piano, Louis De Mieulle on bass and Alex Cohen on drums will be performing. Click here to see if they’re playing anything you’d like to hear.

Building Bridges Event

If you’ve never heard of Building Bridges, its an annual student/alumni networking event (this will be its 7th year) hosted by PRSSA. Alumni are coming back for your benefit with advice straight from the Ad/PR fields. The event is tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall, Room 290. Yes, there will be free food. Check out who’s coming here.

November is CUNY Month.

Who knew? This year we’re taking an initiative and the chancellor has created the CUNY Community Hurricane Sandy Relief Council. Click here for the available resources to those in need.

Also, here are some FAQ’s on Sandy whether you’re worried about financial aid or making up classes.