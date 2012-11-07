Re-election Night–Gobama!

City Never Sleeps by Ryan Wallerson

Four More Years!- Last night, across the land, people used their individual voices to help shape the path of our country; that collective voice, as it turned out, granted President Obama another four years as Commander-in-Chief. He defeated Mitt Romney by an electoral vote score of 303-206. The actual popular vote was much closer, but the president won the most vital regions, areas and states. Other election results have the Democrats retaining control of the Senate and Republicans holding onto the House of Representatives. For more in depth analysis, click here.

Nor’easter Incoming- Considering the damage the area is dealing with in Sandy’s wake, it’s the last thing any of us want to hear, but if you’ve been outside today, then you can already see and feel the beginnings of the coming storm system. Winter Storm Athena is what they call her, and they say there is much more to come. It’s a good old fashioned nor’easter heading up the northeastern seaboard from D.C to Maine. It’s still not yet known whether the air will be locally cold enough to permit snow. Regardless of whether the precipitation is snow rain or something in between, when we all wake up tomorrow it’s going to the cold, windy, and all around unpleasant. Dress properly, and be safe. For more information on the coming storm, click here.

Film Screening and talk: SOUL FOOD JUNKIES- Soul Food Junkies is a new documentary from award winning filmmaker Byron Hurt. It’s a look at the history, culture and health issues surrounding the African American cuisine. The film follows director Byron Hurt’s journey to learn more about the African American cuisine known as soul food. The film looks at history, class, racism, health, food access, culture and family, Soul Food Junkies uses humor and heart to address this cuisine and culture. The screening will be followed by a talk with the award-winning filmmaker, Byron Hurt, on the making of this film and the impact it has had on his own life and family. For more information on the event, click here.

Grad School Fair- For all you upperclassmen coming towards the end undergraduate career, CCNY’s career center will be holding a Graduate School fair that will allow current student s to connect with agents of the next level of education. There will be representatives there for over thirty different programs, and should absolutely make the schedules of any juniors and seniors who are interesting in pursuing their educations beyond their bachelors. For more information on the grad school fair, click here.