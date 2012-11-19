The Weekender 11-16-12

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you fund some free time between buying a turkey and arguing with your family, do something fun tot ake your mind off of the holiday madness. This weekend, you have only two choices – see the new Twilight movie, or see the holiday train shows.

There’s no way that anyone hasn’t seen one of the four films in the Twilight series. Even if you’re not a Twihard, you have to see how this epic story of love and the undead comes to a close. Go to your nearest theater and see the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2. If you’re sick of talking about the Democrats versus the Republicans, start talking about Team Edward versus Team Jacob.

For the 11th year in a row, the New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex & Store at Grand Central Terminal is holding its Holiday Train Show. This annual event lets visitors see miniature replicas of New York City buildings and trains. This year the show features trains traveling through a two-level, 34-foot-long New York City and countryside scene. Once you’re done riding the trains, check out these holiday minnies at this free event.

If your further uptown and don’t feel like taking the trip to Grand Central, check out the holiday train show happening at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. This unique show features toy trains traveling through a New York City made of twigs, flowers, and even moss. This is a fun way to look at the industrious city while enjoying nature. Plus, students get a discount!

Thanksgiving break may be just a few days away, but family holidays tend to get a little crazy. Take some time this weekend to relax. Watch Vampire Bella protect her family, or look at the city in a different, scaled down, way.