The Weekender 11-30-12

City Never Sleeps by Alex Aleman

The semester is coming to an end and the holiday season is now in full force! If you’re losing the age old fight with senioritis (or end-of-the-semester-itis), take a break from the homework this weekend and spread some holiday cheer around the city.

On Wednesday, Rockefeller Center held its annual Christmas tree lighting event. Every year, thousands of people gather in Rockefeller Center Plaza and the surrounding streets to see musical performances, celebrity guests, and of course, the lighting of the year’s enormous tree. This year’s guests included Cee Lo Green and Victoria Justice. If you missed the lighting, take a trip to Rock Center and relax under the 80-foot tall tree’s glowing lights. It’s on display until January 7, when it will be recycled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity.

If you don’t want to endure the cold winter weather, you can see an indoor Christmas tree instead. Unlike most traditional trees, the tree at the American Museum of Natural History is covered in origami. This 13-foot tree is decorated with over 500 pieces of original paper creations. Most visitors will notice origami replicas of the museum’s vast collection of animals adorning the tree. The tree is only on display until January 6, so make sure you see it soon if you’re going away for the holidays.

The Nutcracker, a Christmas must-see, is now playing at Lincoln Center. Presented by the New York City Ballet, this classic Christmas favorite is running through December 30. If you have the time (and the money) get together with your friends and family to watch this imaginative musical that captures hearts year after year.

Holidays are a time for celebration. Put your academic stresses aside this weekend and enjoy some of New York’s signature holiday staples.