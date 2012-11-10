The Weekender

City Never Sleeps by Alex Aleman

New York City got hit with yet another storm this week. Luckily, no real damage was done. After Sandy shut down so many attractions, tours, and schools last week, go out this weekend and visit some of these fun events around the city.

Get a good laugh at the New York Comedy Festival. All weekend long, popular comedians, including Kevin Hart and Adam Corolla, will perform at comedy clubs all around the city. Find out where your favorite comedian is performing,and buy your tickets right away.

Want to spend the weekend relaxing and eating as much chocolate as you can? What better place to do it than the 15th Annual New York Chocolate Show? The best chocolate and pastry chefs from all over the world share their tastiest chocolate creations at this popular showcase. Attendees will get to see special performances and celebrations as they eat the most delicious chocolate the world has to offer.

Fashionistas and fans of black and white movies should check out Katherine Hepburn: Dressed for Stage and Screen at the New York Library for the Performing Arts. Hepburn’s personal collection of performance costumes are on display alongside posters and playbills for her many stage and film productions. This expansive exhibit is only open today and tomorrow until 6:00 pm, so go while there’s still time.

There are a few different ways you could spend this sunny, storm-free weekend. Check out one of these fun events and have some fun before the Thanksgiving scramble begins.