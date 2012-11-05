Welcome Back Post-Sandy–How You Can Help, Subway Update and More

City Never Sleeps by Emily Goldblum
Coming Back to Reality
First things first, hope everyone’s well. If you need any help or advice post-Hurricane Sandy, please click here. Also, don’t forget about FEMA, the American Red Cross, NYC311 and also for Staten Island specifically: Recovers.org. Please, if you have anything to give or need anything, even volunteers, come to this website.
Transportation Mess: How are you getting to school? Here’s the latest from the MTA:
More limited subway service has been restored, providing additional travel options for commuters. Some lines may not be running their full or normal routes due to ongoing work to repair the network.
242nd St – Chambers Street (South Ferry Closed)
241st Street – Flatbush Avenue
Harlem/148th Street – New Lots Avenue
168th St/Washington Heights – Lefferts Blvd
145th St – Euclid Ave
Norwoord/205th Street – Bay Parkway
Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer – World Trade Center
Jamaica/179th St – Avenue X
Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer – Metropolitan Avenue
Ditmars/Astoria Blvd – Kings Highway
Franklin Avenue Shuttle
These restorations add to the roster of lines now back in service. On Saturday Lexington Ave service was restored. Flushing Line service is operating between Main Street-Flushing and 42nd Street-Times Square. service is operating over the Williamsburg Bridge to Essex Street.Staten Island Railway is operating limited service.
The LIRR is still being modified greatly and off-peak will be in effect throughout the day and all on-board fees will be waived.
The Metro-North Railroad service has been resumed on branch lines.
Regarding bridges, no tolls are required for the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Rockaways. All MTA bridges are open.
The MTA tunnels, on the other hand, are both closed still filled with water (Queens Midtown and the Hugh L. Carey, formerly the Brooklyn-Battery).
For more information on what’s going on with the trains, click here.
One last thing, don’t forget or neglect to vote!!