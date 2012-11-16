Where the Jobs Are, Terror Plot, Help for College Debt and More

City Never Sleeps By Joyce Li

Good news for college graduates!: The Washington Post reports that, employers plan to increase the hiring of 4-year college graduates of approximately 5 percent for the upcoming year. The demand for graduates with an associate’s degree will also rise sharply by 30 percent. The result of an increased hiring of graduates might reflect a better future for our economy, especially after the re-election of President Obama.

Ex-college student’s terror plot unfolds: An ex-college student from Saudi Arabia was sentenced to life Tuesday for an attempt to use a bomb, possibly targeting former president, George W. Bush. Read more about it here.

Colleges help avoid student debt: With college tuition and student debt soaring high, one of the ways colleges will help is to minimize the need to borrow money. Some other methods may be developed by the Obama administration for initiatives like the Financial Aid Shopping Sheet. A larger effort to help students by SUNY will prevent student loan borrowers from defaulting. Click here to read more.

Need to brush up on your writing skills?: Finals are just around the corner and that means its crunch time for final paper assignments. Starting at 11 AM tomorrow, the Writing Center will offer workshops to help you with writing thesis statements and proofreading.

A relationship class?: The Relationship Education Group is hosting an event tomorrow from 1 pm to 2 pm in NAC 6/115 for people in all types of relationships. Singles, couples and all kinds of relationships are welcome to attend.

