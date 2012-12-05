Black Friday, Cyber Monday–and You!

Let the shopping season begin by Shanika Sealy

Black Friday begins on Thanksgiving this year, and many Americans plan to ditch their feast in exchange for shopping deals. Wal-Mart and K-Mart open doors at 8 PM, Target and Toys R Us at 9 PM, and Best Buy, Kohl’s and Macy’s at midnight. On Cyber Monday, the deals begin at 12 AM.

Some CCNY students plan to stock up on electronics this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “I’m buying a computer processor and iPad this year,” says Mustapha Lee, senior.

Warnette James adds, “I’m in the market for a big screen HD television for $400 with free delivery.”

Even shoppers who take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year, don’t know the history behind the two days. Retailers make so much money from shoppers the day after Thanksgiving that their spreadsheets go from red to “in the black”–which explains the Black Friday name. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Black Friday. It began in 2005 by a website called Shop.org.

When it comes to good deals on the top electronics, some students have no time limit. “I will be on line at 11 PM for Kohl’s,” says a senior, Katherine Rodriguez.

For Cyber Monday, Warnette James is planning to set her alarm to catch a huge sale from Best Buy. “I’m going to wake up at 2 am to get that sale,” she says. “I have 9 hours and 35 minutes to buy my items.”

Some have enjoyed post-Thanksgiving deals from day one. “I’ve been a Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopper for six years,” says one student. “I started in high school, and always get 40% discounts off of expensive electronics.”