CUNY Professors Vote Against Pathways, Staff And Faculty Appreciation Night – And More

City Never Sleeps By Joyce Li

CUNY professors objects Pathways curriculum: In case you didn’t know, Pathways is a new standardized curriculum designed by the CUNY Administration to make the transfer process easier between CUNY junior colleges and senior colleges. The change to many three-credit courses has tremendously irritated CUNY professors because they argued that it would reduce in-class time, which would have a negative impact on the students. In a 63-3 vote, CUNY faculty voted for a halt and review against the Pathways curriculum. How do the students fare about the faculty disapproval to Pathways? To read more on this story, click here.

What you may not know about tuition discounts: A number of colleges cut tuition costs for simultaneously enrolling siblings. This is good to know, now that college tuition has steadily increased over the years. Click here to read more.

Staff Appreciation Night & CCNY Basketball: CCNY Athletics is hosting it’s 5th Annual Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night during the Men’s and Women’s basketball double-header against The College of Staten Island. Refreshments will be served and a faculty and staff shoot-out competition will be held during the half-time of the men’s game. The Women’s will face the CSI Dolphins at 5pm, followed by the men’s game at 7pm.

Come support the Beavers tonight in action. The Women’s Basketball team have an overall record of 1-6 and the Men’s with a record of 4-5. Check out the women’s and the men’s full schedule.