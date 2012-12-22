The Weekender 12-21-12

After the many nights spent studying, the drama between friends and classmates, and those few weather crises, the Fall 2012 semester if finally at its end. If you’re burnt out from finals and just want to relax and take your mind off academia, here are a few abstract exhibits you don’t want to miss.

Critically acclaimed visual artist Christian Marclay unveils his newest work, The Clock, at the Museum of Modern Art today. This 24-hour video installation combines thousands of film excerpts into a real-time montage. If a car chase happened at 10:30 pm in The Fast and the Furious, then that scene will play at 10:30 pm at the MoMA. This “cinematic tour de force” is only on display for one month, so catch it before you start your Winter vacation.

Inventing Abstraction: 1910-1925, opening on Sunday, explores the emergence of abstract art and how the artists who pioneered the new style forever changed the world of art. The exhibition showcases over 350 pieces — including paintings, drawings, prints, books, sculptures, films, photographs, recordings, and dance pieces — to give visitors a sweeping view of this radical movement. After reading and writing papers all semester, a few abstract pieces should be a nice break for the eyes.

You might be thinking, “I’m done with school. Why see a boring exhibit,” but these are anything but. These visual installations give you a new look at abstract art without the boring explanations from a tour guide (or teacher!). Ease your mind at these new exhibits and start your inter vacation off with a fresh perspective.