The Weekender–Where to Go, What to Do

City Never Sleeps by Alex Aleman

The semester is virtually over. With just a few make-up classes left, and finals right around the corner, take some time to celebrate! No more 10-page papers or grueling group projects to worry about. Here are a few things happening in the city that you can check out to take your mind off finals this weekend.

Put on your more imaginative Christmas costume and go see the annual stage production of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. What better way to ring in the holidays than with the happy residents of Whoville? The Seussian classic is only playing at Madison Square Garden until December 30, so don’t miss your chance to see it.

If you’re not in the holiday spirit, you could always see an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s productions. Their 2012 season is coming to an end, so the dancers will be putting their best feet forward (pun intended!) in these final performances. You have until December 30 to catch one of their routines at the New York City Center.

If you don’t feel like celebrating until finals are over, at least take a break from studying and visit The Landmarks of New York exhibit at the New York Historical Society. This collection of photos showcases New York’s most significant buildings, landmarks, and outdoor spaces. Looking at photos is a nice break from rereading textbooks all day.

We’re in the final stretch now, so don’t burn yourself out. Give yourself some time to relax and have fun before finals start. You’ve earned it!