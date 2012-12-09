Why You Should Give Blood

A student group urges classmates to donate Text and photos of the event by Eitan Negri

This holiday season when you are scurrying to find presents for loved ones, or ways to give to those in need, think outside the box. A group of CCNY’s Ad/PR students have an idea for you: give blood.

Last Wednesday the New York Blood Center joined with Innovation IX, a team of students from this semester’s ad/pr workshop, to host an event using information, games and prizes to relay to fellow CUNY undergrads and grads how easy, painless, and useful donating blood can be.

According to the New York Blood Center, only one percent of blood donations come from college students, with most of the student donations coming from high schools. College students generally have more priorities than high schoolers and simply don’t have the time to read a pamphlet let alone stop by a donation center.

College students also carry around misconceptions and stigma when it comes to giving blood. “Some people think you can’t donate if you have a tattoo,” says Latoya Jackson, account manager of Innovation IX. “I got a tattoo, and I was turned away once but laws are changing. I do donate blood. I have B positive blood which is rare.”

Others believe they might faint, get sick or have to wait hours. In reality, Jackson explains, donating blood does not affect your health. It only tales five to six minutes to give a pint of blood and you can immediately resume daily life and activities afterwards.

And it can make a big difference. An estimated 4.5 million Americans benefit from blood transfusions each year and it only takes one donation to save up to three lives. The donations are never stored in warehouses to simply sit around. In fact, donations of some blood types can be used as soon as a week after they are donated.

MCA groups will be working with the N.Y. Blood Center through the rest of the semester. So, stop by next time you see representatives on campus.