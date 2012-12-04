Winter Courses Are Up & Events this week

City Never Sleeps by Emily Goldblum

What to take over the holiday break:

You can finally apply to winter courses on web registration. You can also register in-person from December 17-18th. Here’s the link for the courses. If you’re having trouble or need to figure out the classes required for you to take, click here for helpful contacts.

Do you hear what I hear?

Come to the Great Hall in Shepard today at 7:30 p.m. to listen to singing music from the 16th – 20th century by the vocal ensemble and later, the CCNY Chorus singing all American music. Do something different for a change. Here’s more information.

Food, film and fun

Take a study break on Thursday December 6 with lunch and a movie. Enjoy the quirky black comedy “Where’s Poppa” (watch the trailer here) in NAC 6/316 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Here’s more info.

and later.. USG PRESENTS: THE WINTER SOCIAL

Put on your party clothes and take the opportunity to get together right before the holidays to relax and hang out. The Winter Social will be held from 8 PM. to midnight in the NAC Ballroom. Buy tickets in advance for $5; $7 at the door. Click here for more.