School’s Out!

What do do over winter break: a list by Amanda Rivera

You made it through the first semester! Now’s that you have time, explore the city with our list of stuff to do.

Get happy at happy hour

Harlem Public 3612 Broadway (Btwn 148th and 149th st.)

(212) 939-9404

website

Yes there’s a decently priced bar around and no it’s not seedy. Harlem Public is something you should experience at least once. If you’re not a drinker and you decide to pass on the mason jar of cider, then you’re still in the right place for good eats. The bar serves pulled pork, peanut bacon burgers, and delicious fries. The popcorn is on the house.

Central Park is overrated

Riverbank State Park

679 Riverside Drive (Walk west from City College and you’ll hit the park)

(212) 694-3600

website

Do NYC residents usually have parks like this that offer so many activities in their neighborhood? Riverbank is a gem in Harlem with a gymnasium, tennis courts, and pool. You can get your fitness on at the campus gym but the alternatives are available for a small price. What makes Riverbank exciting is it’s skate rink that turns into an ice rink in the winter. For $11 you can rent skates and skate away your in between class blues. Lessons are $30. A snack bar is located in the skate complex and there’s also the Tian restaurant. Head to Riverbank when it’s warmer for a picnic and a change of scenery.

Indulge in some out of class education

The Studio Museum in Harlem

144 West 125th Street

(212) 864-4500 x228

website

The Studio Museum opened in 1968 and continues to be a prominent establishment in Harlem. Artists of African descent locally and around the world are displayed each differing in style and presentation. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 and Target Sundays are free.

Eat, eat, and eat some more

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th St

(212) 694-1777

website

When in doubt, eat. The selection of BBQ is mouthwatering and the menu is overflowing with meat entrees. There’s also a good selection of meat free items that are cooked just as tasty and full of flavor. Suggestions can’t be made, it’s all too good.

Catch a flick

MAYSLES CINEMA

343 Lenox Avenue (Malcolm X Boulevard)

(212) 537-6843

website

Calling all film enthusiasts and film majors: Maysles is here for you! This cinema screens documentaries only for a suggested price of $10. Check out the calendar of showings and you’ll be sure to find a documentary that fits your taste.