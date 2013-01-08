Who Doesn’t Want a Piece of the Pie?

Scholarships for upperclass men and women. Read on by Jennifer De Leon

With tuition costs rising every year, many students are scrambling to get any additional financial help or scholarships.

Aqueda De La Cruz expresses her frustrations with the lack of financial help she receives. “I didn’t expect to go to a CUNY school and have to take out loans every year.”

Anna Hutcheson, the manager at the scholarship office at CCNY says students should visit the CCNY scholarship page. She explains that there are scholarships listed for not only freshman and transfer students, but upperclassmen as well.

According to the CCNY scholarship website, to be eligible for the general scholarships, students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0. Community and/or school service are considered when applications are reviewed. Some scholarships may have additional requirements.

Another way is through the departments themselves. Once a CCNY student has chosen a major, the departments offer scholarships for their students. Departmental scholarships and program GPA rules vary as well.

Even though many scholarships are for students with the financial need, there are also merit scholarships available. There are websites like Fastweb, Petersons, and College Board where students can fill out a questionnaire specific to them and their needs, and the website will send them emails of scholarships that they can apply for.

There are various places where students can find some form of financial help; it is just a matter of searching for it.