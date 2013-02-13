Ash Wednesday, Special Workshops and More

C ity Never Sleeps by Ardenis Perez

Ash Wednesday

Celebrate the first day of Lent with Ash Wednesday and by attending a special mass a 12:30pm in the NAC in room 1/211.

Cover Letter Workshop

Need help writing your cover letter? Attend the Cover Letters that Sell Your Strengths workshop today at 10:30am in the NAC in conference room 6/141.

The workshop will give you some tips and advice on how you can write your cover letter to the best of your ability so you can increase your number of job interviews. Stop by since this workshop will not be offered again until March 11.

Blogs and Wikis Workshop

If you need help understanding blogs and wikis then attend this free workshop today at 12:15pm in room 4/220 of the NAC. The workshop, which is presented by the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, will explain to students the differences between blogs and wikis and the tools they need in order to create them.

A Malcom X and MLK Event

In honor of Black History Month, Professor Herb Boyd will present a slideshow to students on Malcom X following a discussion with Zaheer Ali.

At the end of the event there will be a live performance by Michael Green as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will take place in Shepard Hall tonight at 5 p.m. in room 306.

A Special Lecture

Stop by Shepard Hall today at 4 p.m. to hear a lecture conducted by Dr. Arthur Caplan on the cholera vaccine and how it affects poor countries.

The lecture will take place in room 95 and a reception will follow. If you are interested in attending please RSVP by email at events@ccny.cuny.edu or call 212-650-6145. Click here to learn more about Dr. Caplan.