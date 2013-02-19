“City Never Sleeps” by Bryant Buernet

President’s Day (College Closed)

Happy President’s day! While you enjoy this day off or catch up on your studies keep in mind that Wednesday will be a Monday Schedule.

CCNY Named “Best Value” College UPDATE

This past Wednesday President Lisa S. Coico sent out an email expressing her excitement. “Now even more people know what we’ve known for some time!” Wrote Coico.

Screening at City

On track with events focused on Black History Month, tomorrow, Tuesday February 19, the film Glory Road will be screening at the NAC building. “In 1966, Texas Western University coach Don Haskins led the first all-black starting lineup for a college basketball team to the NCAA national championship.”

Tuesday, February 19

12 – 2 p.m.

Rifkind Center, Room NAC 6/316.

NHL

If you tuned past NBC yesterday and noticed Hockey playing all day, it was because yesterday was Hockey Day in America. This annual event is organized to promote the game of ice hockey in the United States, with national broadcasts of NHL games on NBC.

Right here in Harlem programs like Ice Hockey in Harlem aim to teach the sport and help develop teamwork skills. For more information click here.