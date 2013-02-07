Bob Marley Day, Women’s Basketball Game and More

C ity Never Sleeps by Ardenis Perez

Bob Marley Day

I’m sure you’ve heard today is Bob Marley’s birthday.

Come to the Hoffman Student Lounge today at 12 p.m. to celebrate Bob Marley Day as we discuss how Marley has empowered us through his music.

Physics Discussion

If you understand the physics jargon, stop by room 418N at 4 p.m. in Marshak today to be a part of a free colloquium on physics and the recently discovered spin orbit boson systems. The lecture will be presented by Professor Tigran A. Sedrakyan. Read more about it here.

CCNY’s Women’s Basketball Game

Attend the Nat Holman Gymnasium today to cheer for our women’s basketball team as they play Lehman College at 5pm. Let’s go Beavers!

Health Insurance Reminder

Need health insurance or more information about affordable options? Make sure to drop by the NAC rotunda today from 4 – 7 p.m. to learn more about health insurance from the representatives of CCNY’s Student Health Services.