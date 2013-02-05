SHS, Jazz To Soothe The Soul and Other Upcoming Events

C ity Never Sleeps by Hannington Dia
Healthy Insurance Info
Healthcare is something that many of us don’t fully understand. Representatives from SHS will be in the NAC rotunda from 11:00 AM — 2:00 PM to help students learn more about this hot-button issue, discussing affordable and low-cost health care options.
Click here for more info.
Jazz To Soothe The Soul
Already feeling stressed out from the start of the semester? Need a little relaxation? Well, head on to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem Tuesday evening for “Jazz For Curious Listeners.”
The event is honoring four African-American female pioneers of the art form-including Ethel Waters and Billie Holiday. Not only will your ears be pleased by their classic works, but you’ll learn a little something for Black History Month.
For more information, visit here or call 212-348-8300.
CCNY Scholarships Fair
For more click here.
BMI/Fredrick Douglass Leadership Breakfast
Come celebrate the start of Black History Month with the annual BMI Leadership Breakfast in the NAC faculty dining room from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Organized by the CUNY Black Male Initiative’s CCNY chapter in conjunction with the Black Student Organizations of City College, the breakfast also honors faculty and staff who’ve made a difference in their community.
Most importantly admission is free. Here’s where you can learn more.
Cancer Disparities
Into science or believe you might be the one to find the next cure?
Visit the Marshak Science Hall Tuesday at 12 p.m. for the RCMI Translational Cancer Health Disparities seminar. The seminar will discuss socioeconomic disparities in how cancer is treated.
For more information, call 212-508-8494 or click here.