SHS, Jazz To Soothe The Soul and Other Upcoming Events

C ity Never Sleeps by Hannington Dia

Healthy Insurance Info

Healthcare is something that many of us don’t fully understand. Representatives from SHS will be in the NAC rotunda from 11:00 AM — 2:00 PM to help students learn more about this hot-button issue, discussing affordable and low-cost health care options.

Click here for more info.

​​Jazz To Soothe The Soul

Already feeling stressed out from the start of the semester? Need a little relaxation? Well, head on to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem Tuesday evening for “Jazz For Curious Listeners.”

The event is honoring four African-American female pioneers of the art form-including Ethel Waters and Billie Holiday. Not only will your ears be pleased by their classic works, but you’ll learn a little something for Black History Month.

For more information, visit here or call 212-348-8300.

CCNY Scholarships Fair

As you already know as a 21st century college student, paying for rising tuition costs is no fun. Especially in the most expensive city in America.

So, stop by CCNY’s Scholarships And Special Programs Fair today in the NAC rotunda from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Learn about funding opportunities for undergraduate and graduate studies, special courses, mentoring programs and much more.