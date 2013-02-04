Koch, Beavers, and The President

“City Never Sleeps” by Bryant Buernet

Were you wondering why the flags were at half-staff today?

City College alumni, Edward I. Koch passed away on Friday, February 1, 2013 due to congestive heart failure. He was 88. A congressman and three term New York city Mayor, Koch had a long legacy with an array of professions; he was a radio talk-show host, professor, and movie reviewer, to name a few.

Our President, Lisa Coico sent out a mass e-mail expressing the honor it was for Edward Koch to have attended and graduated from CCNY in 1981.

“Having closely followed his career,” states President Coico, “I clearly remember his outspokenness and candor, as well as his toughness and tenacity in fighting to turn the tide of many critical issues including economic insolvency, rising crime rates, departing industries.”

If you would like to learn more about his life, Koch, a documentary that follows his career opened coincidentally on Friday in Manhattan.

Also, click here to learn more about Koch’s burial place, not too far from our college, on 155th and Broadway.

Reminder: 02/12/2013 COLLEGE CLOSED (Lincoln’s Birthday)

Lincoln and New York

The commercial success of Steven Spielberg’s film Lincoln, has garnered a lot of talks about President Abraham Lincoln. However, there is a lot more audiences don’t know about the 16th President.