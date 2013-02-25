Monday: A Look Ahead!

“City Never Sleeps”



Dominican Independence Day Festival

A year after organizing a successful celebration of Dominican Independence Day, this year DSA will again be putting out all the stops for the big day! The event this Thursday will have performances, traditional dominican games and of course what makes Dominican culture so popular: their food!

Location: NAC Rotunda

Time: 12 PM – 2PM

CCNY Women Make Art are seeking submissions for an exhibition that will be taking place in March. Solicitations from all students, faculty, and members of CCNY who “self-identify as women” are accepted.

Drop-off dates: February 26-28, 2013

Here’s some more info.

Photograph by Greg Armstrong

The CUNYAC Championship

Congratulations are in order for CCNY’s mens Track and Field team for taking the men’s title at the CUNYAC Championship for the third consecutive time. This was their fifth title overall. Notably, they accomplished their win with a margin of 101, the largest in the championship’s history. For more information you can read on here.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Tomorrow CCNY Men’s Volleyball Team will play at John Jay College at 6PM. Unable to attend? Check out live stats here.