The Business of Show Business, The Harlem Shake & More

The Business of Show Business

Want to break into acting, directing, or producing? Here’s your chance! Stop by Aaron Davis Hall tomorrow at 3 p.m. for The Business of Show Business: A Talkback with the Creators of the Lenox Avenue The Series.

The event, which will be hosted by fellow CCNY speech and theater student Nydia Byrd, will have special guests Al Thompson, Brian Rolling, La Rivers, and Serena-Rosario Stanley and they will give you their insights on how to break into the entertainment industry.

Also, if you bring your resume with 2 head-shots you could be considered for future projects. Good luck!

Harlem Not Impressed by the Shake

We all know about the Harlem Shake already. Our fellow CCNY Campus writer, Bryant, wrote about it a couple of days ago here. But it turns out that the people of Harlem are not at all pleased with the new dance.

Schlepp Films went straight to the streets of Harlem to ask people what they thought of these videos. Most responses were outright funny like one person saying “That’s not the shake, no good.” While others even claiming the new shake is making fun of the original dance. Watch the people of Harlem react here. What do you think of the Harlem Shake? Is it funny or disrespectful?

Clark Retirement Community takes part in the Harlem Shake trend.

Writing and Publishing Nonfiction

Enjoy your non-fiction?

Then come by the Masters Series Event: Writing and Publishing Nonfiction today. Join the conversation as CCNY professor Peter Trachtenberg and CCNY alumni Michael Archer discuss nonfiction and memoirs.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in room 6/316 of the NAC.

2nd Annual Translate

Stop by the Hoffman Lounge in the NAC tonight at 6:30 for free food, prizes and giveaways! What’s the best part? There will be a game of Family Feud with a twist.

We're not exactly sure what the twist is but you should drop by and see for yourself.