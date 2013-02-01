The Weekender 2-1-13

“City Never Sleeps” by Alex Aleman

The first week of school is finally over! After a week of introductions, syllabi, and icebreakers, it’s time to relax a little. Here are a few relaxing, but artsy, things to do around the city.

Beat Memories: The Photographs of Allen Ginsberg is a new exhibit at the Grey Art Gallery. One of the most visionary writers of the 20th Century, Ginsberg was also a famed photographer. Take a look at Ginsberg’s vast collection of photos and notes and see New York City, and his subjects, through the artist’s eyes.

February is Black History Month, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday just passed, so take some time to appreciate the civil rights activist at the New-York Historical Society. The Dream Continues: Photographs of Martin Luther King Murals by Vergara explores how the inner-city residents viewed the civil rights leader — at times a statesman, a hero, a visionary, or a martyr. See how each of New York City’s cultural communities (even yours) put their own spin on Dr. King’s look, and vision.

If you want to see something a little more quirky, visit Wolfgang Laib’s Pollen from Hazelnut at the Museum of Modern Art. This is the artist’s largest pollen installation to date, measuring approximately 18 x 21 feet. The hazelnut pollen that will be used in the installation has been collected by Laib since the mid-1990s. What better way to welcome Spring (and allergy season) than by visiting this exhibit?

You made it through the start of the Spring semester. Put down those textbooks and learn about something unique.