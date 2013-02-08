The Weekender 2-8-13

“City Never Sleeps” by Alex Aleman

The ground dog predicts an early Spring, so ignore the snow and go have fun this weekend! A few cool, and important, events are happening around the city, and one is happening right here at CCNY.

Yesterday was the start of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Get dressed up and check out the glamorous line-up of one-of-a-kind designs being showcased around Manhattan. This season’s designers include Diane Von Furstenburg, Tommy Hilfiger, Zac Posen, and Carolina Herrera. Don’t miss out on the clothes, or the celebrities, roaming around town this week.

This Sunday marks the start of the Chinese New Year. Go down to Chinatown and enjoy the festivities as the countdown to the Lunar New Year Parade begins. The festival takes place at Sara Roosevelt Park and in past years has included colorful floats, live musical performances, and even a pig race.

To aid in the fight against domestic and sexual abuse toward women, CCNY is holding a dance in the name of freedom and equality. Rise for the Billion at The City College of New York will take place Thursday, February 14 from 7-10 pm in the NAC Ballroom. Tickets are just $6.50 and all proceeds go to CONNECT NYC, a program dedicated to the prevention of domestic violence/intimate partner violence, on an individual, communal, and systematic level.

After you’ve had your weekend fun and checked out a few shows around the city, take some time to help the billion women who have fallen victim to abuse. Dance, mingle, and make a difference.