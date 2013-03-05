Battle, Stripes, and Fair

” City Never Sleeps”

Battle at Hunter College

Fellow CUNY school, Hunter College has come under criticism after a video was posted on YouTube showing some students making believe they’re killing fetuses. The men in the video stuffed their shirts with balloons as if they were pregnant. Then they tried to burst each others balloon with plastic knives.The video was posted by Marco Rosales who wrote, “we were introduced to this epic game called ‘Abortion Battles.’ It’s somewhat unorthodox, but it’s really fun! Lol!.”

CCNY students what do you think? Is this game “epic” or simply disturbing? View the video here.

Annual Career College Wide Fair

Graduating this summer and want to find a job?

This Wednesday March 7, 2013, CCNY will be hosting it’s Annual College Wide Career Fair. The event is an opportunity to meet with employers who are hiring for full time, part time, internships and possible seasonal jobs. The fair is open to all majors and alumni students. Be sure to bring enough resumes and dress in Business Attire.

Shepard Hall

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

http://www.ccnycareercenter.org

The Boy In the Striped Pajamas

Part of the A Century of Genocide Film Festival, tomorrow March 5, 2013, there will be a screening of the film The Boy in the Striped Pajamas. The movie is an adaptation from the novel of the same name by John Boyne. The film directed by Mark Herman is “told from a different angle than any other Holocaust film I’ve seen” said Mick LaSalle from the San francisco Chronicle.

NAC 6/316

3:00PM-4:34PM

Admission is free

Here’s more info.

Men’s Volleyball

Men’s Volleyball vs. Medgar Evers College doubleheader

Marshak Gymnasium

First Game 5:00 PM

Second Game 7:00 PM

For the full schedule, click here.