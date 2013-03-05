New Surcharge, Real Talk, Harlem Tourism And More For This Tuesday

Don’t Lose That Metro

Have you noticed the new $1.00 fee for losing or purchasing a new Metrocard? Is this just ridiculous or could this surcharge make people think twice before littering their card onto the Subway floors? According to the NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority, it costs $10 million a year to make those cards.

Here’s more on this.

Some Real Talk

Feeling depressed about college life? It happens to the best of us. Now do something about it by coming to Real Talk, a new counseling group for CCNY students to meet and connect. Students are pushed to share their daily challenges with group members and co-leaders, learn how to resolve issues and receive constant support. Real Talk meets every Tuesday at 1pm in NAC room 5/142. The group is open to all CCNY students; no appointments are required to attend.

Here’s more info.

​Body Found At Central Harlem

Police made a gruesome discovery in Harlem this past Saturday-a chopped up body stuffed into a 55-gallon drum. The body was found inside an apartment at W. 14oth Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. Authorities arrested one of the tenants, described as “emotionally disturbed.” However, charges have yet to be filed. Visit DNAinfo.com for more information as it unfolds.

​Boosting Harlem’s Tourism Rate

A new tourism group is hoping to promote Harlem as a premier destination for outsiders. (Don’t let them hear about that chopped up body!)

“Harlem has a wealth of historical landmarks and interesting attractions to draw in visitors,” said Eugenia Foxworth, vice president of the Harlem Tourism Board. “Our campaign will ensure that Harlem attractions get the attention they deserve.”

This past Friday, the board launched their Our Harlem, Your Harlem” campaign, pushing to coordinate the neighborhood’s different businesses and promote them to the world. It is comprised mainly of local business leaders who wish to erect information centers and special tours for the area.

“Harlem is an international community,” said Debbie Kops, one of the board’s members. “There is room for everyone. Come visit.”

Read more about the board’s goals at DNAinfo.com.

Man Struck By 1 Train

A man was struck by a south-bound 1 train at the 145th Street station Friday evening, according to local officials. He was hit around 8:07 p.m. and rushed to nearby St. Luke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The MTA suspended Rector Street-bound service between 168th Street and 96th Street; Van-Cortlandt Park-bound service was suspended between 137th Street and 168th Street. There are no updates on the man’s condition at the time.