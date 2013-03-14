Teaching Matters, Diversity Week at CCNY and More

C ity Never Sleeps by Ardenis Perez

Nee Book Features CCNY Alumni

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a teacher in city schools? Then stop by room 4/220B in the NAC for a special event where CCNY alumni share their stories of teaching in city schools.

The event, which will take place at 5 p.m., will also promote the release of the new book, Teaching Matters: Stories from Inside City Schools. The book features the work of graduate students from CCNY’s School of Education.

Biochemistry Seminar

Come to room MR-207 in the Marshak and attend a special seminar hosted by professor Rohit Pappu who will talk about disordered proteins.

The event starts at 12 p.m.

Diversity Week-Flaunt Your Flag Photo Contest

Celebrate Diversity Week at CCNY by showing off your flag today!

Take pictures of yourself or with your club while showing off your pride in your culture and submit the pictures to the Undergraduate Student Government and you could win a prize. Plus there will be free giveaways!

To email your photos send them to usgccny@gmail.com

Howard University’s Daryl Michael Scott Comes to CCNY

CCNY is happy to welcome Howard University’s professor of History, Daryl Michael Scott.

Scott, who has also taught at Columbia University and at the University of Florida, will present a lecture called, “How Black Nationalism Became Sui Generis in Scholarly Thought.”

The event is sponsored by the Black Studies Program of CCNY and will take place today at 12:30 p.m. in the Rifkind Center in the NAC in room 6/316.