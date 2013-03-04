The Film Promised Land, Reihan Salam at CCNY, And Workshops

‘City Never Sleeps’ by Ardenis Perez

A Screening of Promised Land

The Caribbean Students Association of CCNY is sponsoring a free screening of the film “Promised Land” directed by award winning director Yoruba Richen.

“Promised Land” gives us an inside look at the story of reform and racial reconciliation in a new South Africa post apartheid.

The screening will take place tomorrow at noon in room 1/211 of the NAC. After the film, Richen will answer any questions through a Q and A session. Stop by and support the film!

Reihan Salam Comes to CCNY

Come tomorrow to room 250 of Shepard Hall at 4:30pm to listen to a discussion by policy analyst Reihan Salam.

The event is being moderated by professors Rajan Menon and Daniel DiSalvo. Salam, who is also the lead writer of National Review Online’s The Agenda, will be talking about Post Atlantic America.

Sexual Harassment Workshop

Ever wondered what CUNY’s policy is on sexual harrassment? If you need more info about sexual harassment then stop by room 1/211 of the NAC today at 2pm for an hour long workshop that will help answer any questions you have.

Writing Workshop

Need help starting or ending those long papers this semester?

Today the Writing Center will host a workshop to help students write better introductions and conclusions to their papers. You can even bring a recent paper you’ve been working on so you can revise it on the spot considering what you will learn.

