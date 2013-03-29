The Weekender 3-29-13

“City Never Sleeps” by Alex Aleman

School may be starting soon, but there’s till one weekend left of Spring Break. When you’re not busy partying or sleeping, check out some of these events happening around the city.

Head down to the Brooklyn Museum and see the new exhibit LaToya Ruby Frazier: A Haunted Capital. The exhibit uses social documentary and portraiture to create a personal visual history of an industrial town’s decline.

Through 40 photos of her family and their hometown of Braddock, Pennsylvania, Frazier offers a first hand account of the effects of de-industrialization on the lives of individuals and communities.

A highly anticipated exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History, Whales: Giants of the Deep explores the latest research about these marine mammals as well as the role they have played in human culture. From the traditions of New Zealand’s Maori whale riders and the Kwakwaka’wakw peoples of the Pacific Northwest to the international whaling industry and the rise of laws protecting whales from commercial hunting, the exhibition traces the close connections humans and whales have shared for centuries.

On Easter Sunday, head down to Fifth Avenue and watch as New Yorkers roam the streets in the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. From 10 am to 4 pm, hundreds of people will March from 49th street to 59th street in their best Easter inspired getups. Head down to St. Patrick’s Cathedral and see how many bonnets you can count.