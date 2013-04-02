Black Barbies, Marriage Equality Troubles And More For Tuesday

City Never Sleeps

By Hannington Dia

Black Barbies For Harlem

A Harlem mother is leading the charge for toy company Mattel to offer more accessories for Barbies of color. Harlem mom Karen Braithwaite got the idea while planning a Black Barbie-themed birthday bash for her five-year-old daughter, Georgia Braithwaite.

Initially, Braithwaite thought the party would be easy to plan. Georgia does own many Black Barbies, after all. But when she tried locating mini-plates, banners and cups, they all came bundled with White Barbies.

“Here we are 40 years later and still dealing with the same thing,” Braithwaite said.

She started a petition on Change.org to demand Mattel feature more accessories featuring minority-themed Barbies. So far, 14 moms have joined with her and the petition has received over 2,600 signatures.

“The message they are sending when they exclude black Barbies,” she added, “is that blonde hair and blue eyes are the ideal.” Read more about this story at DNAinfo.com.

Marriage Equality Sign Getting Negative Reactions

Apparently, some people aren’t too fond of restaurants sharing their political views. The Chipped Cup, an eatery that recently opened up in Hamilton Heights, is garnering controversy for openly supporting gay marriage.

While the Supreme Court debates the legality of same-sex marriage in Washington D.C., The Cup made its views clear by drawing the pink equal marriage equality symbol on its sandwich board. One customer accused the shop of “trying to cram their political agenda” down people’s throats.