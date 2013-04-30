Cinco De Mayo Festival Cancelled, Organic Gourmet And More For Tuesday

City Never Sleeps

By Hannington Dia

Cinco De Mayo Festival Canned For 2013

According to DNAinfo, East Harlem won’t be seeing a Cinco De Mayo festival in 2013. Organizer Sandra Perez, who leads the CECOMEX community group behind the event, didn’t file the necessary paperwork. She cited her health as her reason.

“I’m the person who’s in charge of everything like doing the paperwork and organizing the events,” Perez said. “I decided not to do it because I’m not capable right now to do all of the work.”

Perez has been dealing with injuries from falling down a flight of stairs, including a broken leg. But the parade, which usually travels on East 116th Street along Second and Lexington Avenues, will return.

“This event is not going to happen this year and it’s really sad,” Perez said. “But still I’m going to work on the festival to keep the tradition going next year.”

Laundromat Project

The Laundromat Project selects artists to showcase in laundromats each year, and they’ve just chosen their three newest artists-in-residency. The three winners hail from Bedford-Stuyvesant, Hunts Point and Harlem; and will have their work displayed in laundromats in their respective neighborhoods.

Harlem winner Shani Peters’ project is called “The People’s Laundromat Theater.” The idea will turn a laundromat in the neighborhood into an independent theater, allowing locals a chance to give feedback on films from 30+ artists and media producers.

To find out more about the Laundromat Project, visit DNAinfo.

​Organic Coffeeshop To Open This Summer

Harlem residents hungry for organic foods will soon suffer no longer. Gourmet company Riley/Land has plans to open an organic pop-up shop in the market section of Astor Row Cafe at 404 Lenox Avenue, around 130th Street.

The shop will feature eats including Wasabi peanuts, handmade peanut butter and Argentinian dulce de leche.

“I am happy to be bringing new and exciting foods to the neighborhood — my neighborhood — because, like many of my neighbors, I don’t want to have to go to the Upper West Side to shop if I could do it steps from my home,” said creator Joseph Riley Land. The store will open tomorrow and will stay based on customer response.

Read more about this story here.

​Lavender Week Movie Night

Finals are around the corner, and you’ve been in denial long enough. Let the Lavender Week Student Committee help you come to terms with the mass headaches about to ensue, with a movie night.

The Committee will be playing Fast And Furious Five on The Towers lawn today from 8-1opm. Free refreshments will be provided. Visit http://www.ccny.cuny.edu/calendar/event.cfm?customel_datapageid_1813=98481 for more information or call 212-650-5006.

Rap-Si Session

Today, financial adviser Jose Northover will answer students’ questions regarding financial issues in NAC room 5/109 from 12:30-2pm. Call 212-650-5352 for more information.