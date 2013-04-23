El Barrio, Subway Muck Houses And More For Tuesday!

City Never Sleeps
By Hannington Dia
El Barrio’s Spirit Of Community
Muralist Manny Vega came up as an artist in East Harlem, or “El Barrio,” as many know it. For much of the 1960s and 70’s, visual art helped create the neighborhood’s Puerto Rican identity.
Now a local exhibit seeks to preserve that rich aesthetic heritage. Community Works, a non-profit arts and education organization, has created “Spirit Of Community: Artists Of El Barrio And Beyond.” Spirit features many contemporary El Barrio artists including Vega, John Ahearn, Lina Puerta and more.
“It’s a remarkably eclectic mix of art that has grown out of this community,” Barbara Horowitz, founder and president of Community Works, told DNAInfo. “Sometimes you are close to greatness in your own backyard and you don’t realize it.”
“The community knows it but needs to be reminded of it,” she also noted.
You can see Spirit Of Community at the Interchurch Center at 475 Riverside Drive.
RSVP by calling 212-459-1854. You can also e-mail qc@communityworksnyc.org. The exhibit runs through May 5th.
Harlem Man Running For City Council
Harlem native Brodie Enoch has seen his share of ups and downs. He battled through 14 years of cocaine addiction to become a member of Community Board 11 and a Transportation Alternatives member.
Now, he wants to help his community by running for City Council. Enoch is currently eyeing Robert Jackson’s vacated seat in District 7. Enoch says his turbulent history is synonymous with Harlem’s own.
“If you look at my history and the history of Harlem, it’s the same,” he said. “We’ve had our down times and now we are where we’ve always wanted to be.”