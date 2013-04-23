El Barrio, Subway Muck Houses And More For Tuesday!

City Never Sleeps

By Hannington Dia

El Barrio’s Spirit Of Community

Muralist Manny Vega came up as an artist in East Harlem, or “El Barrio,” as many know it. For much of the 1960s and 70’s, visual art helped create the neighborhood’s Puerto Rican identity.

Now a local exhibit seeks to preserve that rich aesthetic heritage. Community Works, a non-profit arts and education organization, has created “Spirit Of Community: Artists Of El Barrio And Beyond.” Spirit features many contemporary El Barrio artists including Vega, John Ahearn, Lina Puerta and more.

“It’s a remarkably eclectic mix of art that has grown out of this community,” Barbara Horowitz, founder and president of Community Works, told DNAInfo. “Sometimes you are close to greatness in your own backyard and you don’t realize it.”

“The community knows it but needs to be reminded of it,” she also noted.

You can see Spirit Of Community at the Interchurch Center at 475 Riverside Drive.

RSVP by calling 212-459-1854. You can also e-mail qc@communityworksnyc.org. The exhibit runs through May 5th.

​Harlem Man Running For City Council

Harlem native Brodie Enoch has seen his share of ups and downs. He battled through 14 years of cocaine addiction to become a member of Community Board 11 and a Transportation Alternatives member.

Now, he wants to help his community by running for City Council. Enoch is currently eyeing Robert Jackson’s vacated seat in District 7. Enoch says his turbulent history is synonymous with Harlem’s own.

“If you look at my history and the history of Harlem, it’s the same,” he said. “We’ve had our down times and now we are where we’ve always wanted to be.”

But resilience can only get you so far. Enoch’s campaign has under $4,000. He’s going up against 13 different candidates for Robert’s seat, many of them with war chests exceeding $100,000. Still, Enoch has his supporters.

“Brodie knows what he’s facing,” said Alvin Johnson, a CB 11 member. “But what I like about him is that he has a heart for the community.”

“He’s a real person,” said LaDonna Bell, who knows Enoch through East Harlem’s Addicts Rehabilitation Center. “He’s not trying to run for politically correct reasons. Who can represent the people better than the people?”

Read more about Enoch at DNAInfo.

Second Avenue Subway Muck Houses

According to the MTA , the “muck houses” containing all the underground debris from the Second Avenue Subway, are set to be taken down. The houses are located at 72nd Street and 69th Street. Their dismantling will take around 4-6 weeks.

Women’s Appreciation Dinner

Tomorrow, The Alpha Delta Chapter , Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. will present its second annual scholarship and Women’s Appreciation Dinner. Food made by the members will be served. The dinner happens from 6:30-9pm in the NAC Ballroom. Visit pbsad.org or text 347-719-1412.

American Sign Language

On Wednesday, the AccessAbility Center will hold an American sign language workshop. Not only will participants learn the fourth-most commonly used language in the U.S., but additional signs from professional ASL instructors. The event will be held in the NAC Hoffman Lounge from 1-2:oo p.m.



