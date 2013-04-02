Explaining Procrastination

Is it just plain laziness, fear of imperfection or something else? by Richard Dreier

Procrastination affects everyone from time to time. It has the most impact on undergraduates however, especially around midterm time. Students continuously put off studying, writing papers, and doing projects for various reasons, even if they have a deadline that is weeks away. Most explain it as laziness. However, experts believe that the reasons are more complex.

Students and others may offer put offs and “I’ll do it laters” not out of laziness but because they seek perfection. Others simply use it as a coping mechanism. They do not want a failing grade or even a mediocre one. Everyone wants an A minus or higher.

According to an online article titled Procrastination Helps, Troubles Students, “Habits developed from procrastination can begin to form as early as grade school. In high school, students have no serious consequences for putting off work assigned by teachers. When students get to college, that learning environment changes.” The article also stated that “Students may procrastinate for a number of reasons. Procrastination can be used as a coping mechanism to distract them from unpleasant tasks or even as an excuse for failure. While many students know it is a bad habit to perpetuate, they do little to change the behavior.”

Bria Forbes, a sophomore at CCNY says that “I find myself procrastinating all the time. I especially procrastinate during midterm time when I have to study or have a paper or something. I do it because I don’t want to do the work but at the same time I know that I need to do it.”

Another student at CCNY, Keisha Ramos, 23, said that she procrastinates a lot. “I usually procrastinate more when I have an assignment that I know isn’t due for a couple of days. I do it because I want it to come out perfect and there are days when I’m more at my best than others.”