Harlem Teenagers Produce Film, CUNY Job Fair & More

CUNY invites You to the Big Apple Career Fair

The City University of New York created the Big Apple Career Fair taking place tomorrow at the Jacob Javits Center from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. About 100 organizations will be searching for candidates to fill a range of positions, including interns. Students must bring a valid CUNY ID, or a resume that indicates they’re an alum, copies of their resume, and dress in business attire.

More info.

Harlem Teenagers Take a Stand Against Gun Violence in their New Film

“Trigger Wounds,” a documentary created by high school students in Harlem will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival tonight. Fourteen students collaborated to create this film to address the issue of gun violence in their neighborhood. The students participated in an after school program at the Maysles Institute, where they shot, edited, and produced the documentary. Gun violence isn’t the only issue these Harlem youths want to address, which lead them to create their own production company called No Straight Media.

To view the trailer of their documentary click here

Last Graduate Salute Tonight

The office of student affairs has organized the graduate salute, a one stop event where graduating seniors can have all their questions answered.

Students can have their senior photo taken, order their cap and gown, learn about graduate school, and the alumni association. There is also a free raffle where participants can win their cap and gown, CCNY t-shirts, graduation photo package, graduation tickets and more. The salute is scheduled for three dates, the last one is tonight. Congrats Seniors! More info