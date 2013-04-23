“City Never Sleeps”

The “Iron Lady”

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, has died at the age of 87. She suffered a stroke Monday. Having become the only woman to be prime minister, Thatcher was called the “Iron Lady” for her personal and political toughness.To learn more about this grocer’s daughter who became a compelling figure in politics click here.

“I’ll See You At The Movies”

(Roger Ebert, Right)

Last Thursday, prominent film critic and journalist Roger Ebert, passed away at the age of 70. Ebert had suffered from cancer and related health problems since 2002. Known for his review show Siskel & Ebert At the Movies alongside Gene Siskel both popularized their trademark phrase “Two Thumbs Up” when they gave a film a positive review. One of the most widely known film critics will forever be remembered by filmmakers and film goers alike.

“Two thumbs way up for the life Roger Ebert lived – he was a good man and he will be missed “–

Actor, Chaz Palminteri



Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day



Time Out says

To mark Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, admission to the Museum of Jewish Heritage is by donation today. From 10am to 2:30pm, you will be able to speak with Holocaust survivors.

For more information click here.

“City on City: New York” with Ramona Hernandez

“Dominant Social Thinking in the Dominican Republic and the U.S. During the Ellis Island Years.”

Come listen to Director of the CUNY Dominican Studies Institute, Professor and author Ramona Hernandez speak on Dominican migration. She is currently working on a book about Dominicans who came to the U.S. through Ellis Island between 1892 to 1924.

Time: 6PM- 8PM

Location: Center for Worker Education

25, Broadway, Manhattan

7th floor

