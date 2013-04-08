Make Money This Summer

Now’s the time to apply. Here’s what you need to know By Mayeline Perez

With finals just one month away, the semester is coming to a close. By this time college students have a balance nearly to zero dollars. While wanting to enjoy the summer, we all know that money is needed when you want to have some fun. So, it’s time to get off the couch and find a job. The earlier you look, the better your chances of getting hired.

But where and how do you look for a job during this economy–online. Many employers post on the “careers” section of their webpage. On Friday, April 26th, you can also attend the CUNY Big Apple Job and Internship Fair that will take place at the Javits Center. The fair is open to all CUNY students.

At a paid internship, you may not make as much as a part-time job, but it’s better than the restaurant business in terms of experience. These can be difficult to secure, but they offer a good way to gain experience in the field that you want as your career. Check the career pages of companies you’re interested in under internships and attend the fair. Also, websites such as Internship.com and InternshipQueen.com provide college students thousands of internships from all areas. If you still can’t find the internship that you’re looking for, ask your professors. They usually have a connection or two and can give you more options to look at.

Other summer money-making opportunities:

Summer Camp: There is almost a camp for every area, whether it’s a math, science, fashion, health. Whatever your skill is, there’s a camp out there that needs your help. If you’re a sports fanatic, there are many baseball, soccer training camps like the Asphalt Green Camp. If you’re into nutrition and health than a weight loss or “fat camp” like Wellsprings Camp is where you want to spend the summer. If math and science is what gets you going then academic camps such as Camp Intrepid and the i2 Camp are best for you.

Tourism: This summer there will be hundreds of incoming freshmen ready to take on the school year. Why not decide to be an orientation leader and show these kids where they’ll be studying in the next four years. It’s an easy job because you know the campus and you can show future employers that you have leadership skills.