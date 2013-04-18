Marathon Tragedy, New Taverns And More For Tuesday

City Never Sleeps

By Hannington Dia

Boston Marathon Tragedy

On behalf of all of us at The Campus, we’d like to extend our condolences to the victims of yesterday’s Boston Marathon bombings. According to CNN, 144 people were injured; three people are confirmed dead. Keep them in your thoughts, guys!

No New Black Barbies

In an update from a previous story, Mattel recently told Harlem mother Karen Braithwaite that they won’t be producing any Black Barbie accessories. Braithwaite urged the toy company to include accessories for its Black Barbie dolls after she couldn’t find any at stores. She was planning a birthday celebration for her 5-year-old daughter, who requested a Barbie of color-themed party.

Spokesman Alan Hilowitz explained that Mattel already has items “that feature diversity in characters and that most of the party goods lines across the board have not done well, including our African-American party goods line. As a result of historical performance, retailers buy what will have volume and performance in sales.”