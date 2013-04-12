The Weekender 4-12-13

“City Never Sleeps” by Alex Aleman

There are still a few weeks of classes left, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a break right now. Stop by some of these events taking place around the city.

African Art, New York and the Avant-garde highlights specific African artifacts acquired by the New York’s most influential patrons during the early 1900s. The exhibition brings together African works from the collections of many key individuals of the period such as Alfred Stieglitz, Marius de Zayas, John Quinn, and Alain LeRoy Locke.

This cultural must-see is on display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art now through September, so when you take a break from studying go check it out.

Claes Oldenburg: The Street and The Store explores the beginnings of the artist’s extraordinary career with an in-depth look at his artistic production from the first half of the 1960s. The exhibition focuses on two major bodies of work: The Street, an installation that conjures the gritty and chaotic atmosphere of downtown New York City, and The Store, a large group of handmade, brightly painted sculptures depicting a cornucopia of commercial commodities and comestibles. The exhibition opens this Sunday at the Museum of Modern Art, so head downtown and be one of the first to see it.