The Weekender 4-26-13

“City Never Sleeps” by Alex Aleman

With the last month of the semester approaching, stress levels are increasing. Finals, rsearch reports, and group projects are all on the way. Don’t go crazy – take a break from the heaps of homework and check out some of the events happening around the city.

Sbeik Thom shadow puppetry is an ancient and sacred form of Cambodian theater traditionally performed on ceremonial occasions. As part of Season of Cambodia, a celebration of arts and cultural resilience in New York City, the Sbeik Thom troupe from Wat Bo, Siem Reap will perform “Sor Neakabas,” Cambodia’s beloved epic. Performances are at 8:00 pm in Brookfield Place Plaza every day this weekend.

Continuing with the Season of Cambodia celebration, Cambodia’s Royal Ballet will perform its breathtaking Legend of Apsara Mera, two origin stories integral to Khmer culture: “Churning of the Sea of Milk” and “The Legend of Kambu and Mera.” Performances will be at 7:30 pm at BAM.

This special online exhibition will feature a selection of works tracing resurgent developments in Cambodian photography, so if you feel to overwhelmed with school work to leave your house, log-on and take in the culture of Out of Nowhere: Photography in Cambodia from home.