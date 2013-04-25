Virtual Reality: Is Going to Class Necessary?

S tudents discuss hybrid courses by Joan Infante

‘Tis the season for summer and fall registration, so students are swamped with deciding which classes to take for the following semester. Increasingly, students are choosing hybrid courses, which meet, at most, once a week and all the work is done through an online program. Universities all over the country are increasingly adding hybrid classes to their course offerings.

But is taking an online class really as desirable as it seems?

Rebecca Nagler, 21, who is studying childhood education, took a hybrid class for experimental psychology. She says the once-a-week course was both fun and stressful. “The professor took time to explain to use the formulas and such, but it was kind of hard,” she says.

Nagler says she enjoyed being able to see coursework on Blackboard and work at her own pace, but also pointed out the downsides. “It is your responsibility to be on top of your own work,” she explains.

Not everybody finds the appeal in an online course, Niordys Madera says she can’t imagine taking an online course. “It’s hard for me to read stuff on a screen,” says Madera, 21, a psychology major. “I like to print things out in order to take notes and adjustments.”

She also prefers being physically involved in class because it is easier for her to interact with the professor. “If I have a question, I can instantly ask the instructor for help instead of just sending emails,” says Madera who appreciates the feedback from the professors.

With the popularity of social media and electronic devices, education will continue to move outside of the classroom. As it does, students will have to grow accustomed to all the different ways to learn.