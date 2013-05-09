Fears Grow in Wake of Boston Bombing

Many believe that Muslims are unfairly targeted by Christina Pagan

The words of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnav have created a stir across the nation and especially in New York City. People are concerned that he and his brother, Islamic extremists, intended to bomb Times Square. Many CCNY students feel like this situation has put heat on those in Islam community and scared the people of New York City.

On April 15th two bombs exploded at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev were later identified as suspects. Tamerlan was killed by police, but Dzhokhar escaped with injuries. When police captured and investigated Dzhokhar, he said that his brother planned the Boston Marathon bombing, and had considered coming to Times Square next. He also said that the attacks were prompted by Islamist beliefs but were not connected to any terrorist groups.

“They stopped the 1 train for 15 minutes because of a ‘mysterious box.’ It made me late because they didn’t let us back on the train and we had to take the next one,” said Elina Vargas, 21, an MCA major at CCNY.

Others aren’t worried and have moved on. “I don’t believe that there will be another attack,” says student Sonji Duncan. They caught the guy, so I don’t think we should be worried.”

Some students feel like people who follow the Islamic faith are constantly being targeted when crisis occurs. “This country loves to play the blame game,” says Sanah Jamal, an Arab-American Muslim and English major. “Muslims are being accused more and more as years progress.”