Kix for Cancer, Stress Relief and Animal Cruelty

C ity Never Sleeps by Ardenis Perez

Lavender Fever Week Kix For Cancer

The office of Student Life and Leadership Development invite CCNY students to the “Kix for Cancer” kickball tournament. Teams will compete in an organized game of kickball to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. In order to participate you must gather a team and pay $30.00 to participate. Don’t have a team? You can join a team by paying $5.00. The tournament kicks off today at 5 p.m. at the Nat Holman Gymnasium.

Stress Management Group

Stressed out this semester? Now that school work is coming together as the semester wraps, CCNY is hosting a “Stress Management Group” to help students learn new and better strategies for managing their stress. If you’re interested stop by the Marshak Building in room J-15 tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Let go of your stress!

Animal Cruelty in Harlem

A Harlem man has been arrested for neglecting his pet dog. Jose Andujar, 59, was investigated after the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) received the dog as stray a month ago and found out the dog belonged to him. The Shit Tzu named Daisy was so badly neglected that she weighed 10 pounds and was dehydrated. Her fur was matted causing vets to amputate one of her paws. If convicted Andujar faces a year in jail.

