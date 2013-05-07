SHINE BRIGHT WITH CCNY LIBRARIES

Join the EnlighTEN Communications team for their client, the CCNY Library’s event.

Wednesday, May 8th, 2013 from 12 – 2 p.m. in the Hoffman Lounge in the NAC Building (towards your right when you enter into the NAC from the main entrance).

You don’t want to miss out on this! Highlighting their client, the CCNY Library, you’ll discover a side of the library you didn’t even know existed. Did you know that a portion of your tuition is going towards the libraries on campus and all of their services? This event will let you know how you can take advantage of that money.

There will be FREE hot food, FREE gift bags and the chance to WIN a brand new KINDLE through a raffle.

Hope to see you there!