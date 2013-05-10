The Weekender 5-10-13

“City Never Sleeps” by Alex Aleman

The semester is coming to a close, but it’s not over yet. Take a break from the stress of term papers and exit projects, and check out some of these events happening around the city.

May is National Bike Month! Go celebrate at the 5th annual Spring Brooklyn Bike Jumble, a flea market for all things bikes. Find new and used bikes, cycling parts and accessories. A portion of the proceeds go to non-profits organizations around the city, so buy something cool and show your support.

The Frieze Art Fair showcases today’s most forward-thinking artists from around the globe, bringing an international focus to the dynamic contemporary art scene in New York. In addition to being able to see and buy art by over 1,000 of the world’s leading artists, visitors can experience Frieze Projects, the fair’s program of artists’ specially commissioned projects and Frieze Talks, a program of debates, panel discussions and keynote lectures.

New York’s festival of ideas, IDEAS CITY, explores the future of cities around the globe with the belief that arts and culture are essential to the vitality of urban communities. Founded by the New Museum in 2011, IDEAS CITY is a major collaborative initiative between hundreds of arts, education, and community organizations. This year’s theme is Untapped Capital, with participants focused on resources that are under-recognized or underutilized in our cities.