All Hail Michelle

You were WAY too busy with class and homework yesterday, but heads up that Michelle Obama was down the street from CCNY yesterday. She hosted a luncheon at the Studio Museum in Harlem for first ladies from around the world, in town for the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Singer Audra McDonald performed, along with local high school students and the Dance Theater of Harlem. Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who owns the Red Rooster (yum!) and is a regular on all kinds of TV shows, catered the luncheon.

Why Harlem?

“This community is infused with the kind of energy and passion that is quintessentially American but that has also touched so many people around the world,” she told the crowd.

Mrs. Obama also read a snippet of Langston Hughes poem “Dreams:” “Hold fast to dreams for if dreams die life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.”

