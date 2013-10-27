Getting Through Midterms 101

I t`s that time of the semester again.

City College students took to the library with textbooks, laptops, and notebooks in efforts to prepare for upcoming midterm examinations.

To better accommodate students, the CCNY library staff sent out an email announcing that, “The library and tech center are open 24/7 for midterms and will remain open until 12 midnight Friday, November 8th.”

Many students spoke to The Campus about midterms and how they prepare for the upcoming examinations.

Student Jennisa Lora says, “I feel stressed out. Midterms make me feel like I am taking a final exam. To prepare, I review class notes and re read chapters in my textbooks.”

“Although I may not do well on my midterm, I refuse to allow it to deprive me of future success,” says Cicely Blaise. “How do I prepare for midterms? A great man once said “I think, therefore I am.” So I say “I think I’m awesome, therefore I am awesome.”

A student who wishes to have her name withheld says, “I hate midterms week. To prepare for my tests, I basically pull all nighters and drink tons of coffee.”

The Campus has some tips that could help you prepare for your upcoming midterms: